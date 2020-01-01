Mind map (tree chart) implementation (!)

Okay, here it is. I made a mind map (actually a tree chart, sorry for the clickbait) implementation using the SVG capability I discovered last decade (ba-dum-tss)

Best viewed in new tab.

And yeah, it’s dynamic. Play around: turn off nodes, change parents, reorder rows, add new ones.

There are definitely bugs with the implementation, e.g. the chart may act funny when you reorder rows. Bug fixed, feel free to reorder now.

And subscribe to codatricks.com if you haven’t already. Yeah yeah, still not launched. But it will be.